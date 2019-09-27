Meander Arts Crawl participants often leave art studios with arms full of pottery, paintings, photographs, jewelry and hand printed one-of-a-kind items. But perhaps the best kept secret is the options for evening entertainment that this 16 year-old regional event offers.

Friday night October 4th options include a progressive dinner and selected scenes from Over the Barrell - A Prohibition Musical. The event starts at 5 p.m. with appetizers at the Bluenose Gopher Public House and then moves to the American Legion Post 69 for soup and salad. From there ticket holders will go toThe Rock restaurant for the main course and Scene 1 from the musical. From there the party moves to the Granite Run Golf Course for dessert and Scene 2 from the musical. To reserve tickets and more information, contact the Granite Falls Chamber at 320-564-4039 or visit the Granite Falls Chamber of Commerce web site.

If taking part in a jamboree with local artists and musicians from the Meander region is more your style, then head to the historic Watson Town Hall for a concert by brothers Don and Lee Kanten of music covering six decades, with a big concentration in classic rock of the 60’s and 70’s. The concert will begin around 7 p.m. on Friday, October 4th.

On Saturday, October 5th, the main attraction will be a concert by Trio Larsson at 7:30pm at the Memorial Auditorium in Dawson. Trio Larsson is Anders and Maria Larsson of Malmo, Sweden and Ross Sutter of Minneapolis, accomplished musicians and educators, who have performed internationally. Tickets for a Scandinavian meal will be served prior to their performance. For details, see the website at www.dawsonboydarts.org. Seating is limited.

The 2019 Meander Upper Minnesota River Valley Arts Crawl is held in a five county area stretching from Ortonville to Granite Falls on October 4, 5 & 6. This event features more than 33 individual studios in and near the Western Minnesota Communities of Ortonville, Appleton, Madi-son, Milan, Dawson, Monte-video and Granite Falls.

A free brochure detailing the locations of Meander art studios and events can be obtained by calling 1-866-866-5432. The brochure can also be downloaded at: www.artsmeander.com. More information can also be found on the Meander Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MeanderArtCrawl.