A Minneapolis woman has been charged with three felony counts for allegedly offering sex between herself and her teenage daughter and a man.

Tina Renee Watley Oats, 36 appeared in court last Friday in the Yellow Medicine County District Court. She faces charges of promoting prostitution of a person younger than 18, engaging in the sex trafficking of a person younger than 18 and inducing a person younger than 18 to practice prostitution.

Oats was apprehended after an undercover police officer working for the Upper Sioux Community Police Department saw an online advertisement for sex with two women. The officer called the number and set up a meeting.

The officer agreed to meet the women on September 19 at Prairie’s Edge Casino in Granite Falls. The encounter included a ‘price’ of $1,000.

According to court filings, it was only when the officer opened the door to the hotel room that he noticed the other woman with Oats appeared very young. After additional officers entered the room, they interviewed the woman who told them she was 17 years old and the daughter of Oats.

The teenager added that they were there to have sex for money - something she had done before. In fact, she told authorities that this was her second “date” of the week.

Oats allegedly informed officers that she had done this type of meeting “a few times,” but that she had taken her daughter to a meeting just once.

The Director of the Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said that they have had at least two contacts with the teenage girl within the past year. They believe that Oats has been trafficking her.

Oats was released without bail, providing she follows a set of conditions, including possessing no alcohol, non-prescription drugs or firearms. Her next court date is scheduled for October 28.