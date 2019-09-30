On Sept. 27 at approximately 4:36 p.m., the Redwood Falls Police Department was dispatched to Tersteeg’s Grocery Store, 1111 East Bridge Street in Redwood Falls, on a call of a fight in progress between a male and female near the gas pumps.

Prior to the officer’s arrival Redwood County dispatch advised the officers the male party had entered a vehicle which was subsequently identified as a green 1998 Chevy Suburban. When officers arrived at Tersteeg’s they approached the green suburban to make contact with the male driver. The first officer on scene recognized the driver from prior contacts as Paul John Belmares, 34, from South St. Paul.

Belmares started to drive from the scene despite officer’s orders to stop. Belmares then left Tersteeg’s at a high rate of speed and officers followed with their red lights and sirens activated.

Belmares ran a red light at Highway 19/Bridge Street and Dekalb Street nearly causing a collision with another car and then drove eastbound with officers in pursuit. Belmares then drove into the ditch on the south side of Highway 19/Bridge Street where there was a juvenile walking. Belmares then drove to the intersection of Highway 19/Bridge Street at County Highway 101 where he turned around and began travelling westbound on Highway 19/Bridge Street in the eastbound lane of traffic.

At the intersection of Highway 19/Bridge Street Belmares entered the frontage road at Willow Street and then turned southbound into a residential neighborhood. Officers continued to follow Belmares as he drove down an alley on the east side of Memorial Park. In the alley Belmares drove through a chain link fence near the ball park, through the baseball park and then struck a light tower.

The light tower crashed down onto Belmares’ vehicle as he was attempting to exit the vehicle and it pinned him inside. Redwood Falls Fire Department was called to the scene to extricate Belmares from the vehicle. Belmares was eventually extricated from the vehicle and taken into custody without further incident.

Belmares was booked into the Redwood County Jail on charges of Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Reckless Driving, Domestic Assault, Driving After Revocation, Receiving Stolen Property and Disorderly Conduct.