Consistent rainfall is having an impact on another area of public infrastructure in the City of Redwood Falls, and, according to Jim Doering, city public works project coordinator, not addressing this one could have some serious ramifications.

Doering talked about an embankment failure next to the only road that goes down to the city’s hydroelectric power plant during the Oct. 1 city council meeting, adding that the failure is actively growing.

What makes the issue more concerning is the fact that the penstock that supplies water from the dam to the hydroelectric facility is under the road section.

The council approved a request to secure geotechnical services from Braun Intertec Corp. of Mankato at a cost of $11,963.

For that amount, the city will receive recommendations to address the issue, with a request for bids then developed for any work that is needed.

In other action during its meeting, the council:

• Approved the appointment of Darren Hacker as a street maintenance worker at a rate of $22.32 per hour.

• Approved the promotion of Jerry Mertens to the role of street maintenance department foreman with a $1 per hour increase over the current base wage.