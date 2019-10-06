More wonderful Sleepy Eye sports history with a few blasts from the past!

50 Years Ago, 1969

•The St. Mary’s football team evened their record to 1-1 with a win over the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds by a score of 18-14. The Knights were led by John Bollig with 153 yards rushing on 33 carries.

40 Years Ago, 1979

•St. Mary’s football smashed Tracy 34-0 to extend their record amongst Class B’s best with a record of 3-1. Steve Hoffmann completed 12-of-15 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown.

•The Sleepy Eye Indians tennis team defeated Springfield via a 5-0 sweep to up their overall record to 2-4. Lis Rydin defeated Springfield’s No. 1 Chris Roiger with wins of 6-0 and 6-0.

30 Years Ago, 1989

•Chad Trebesch of Sleepy Eye was named KNUJ Defensive Player of the Week. Trebesch performed well against GFW with six solo tackles to go with eight assists.

•Sleepy Eye Athletes of the Week were rewarded by Dairy Queen with a free sundae. The weekly special in 1989 was $1.99 for a full meal deal and a Nutty Double Fudge was $1.29.

20 Years Ago, 1999

•The Sleepy Eye tennis team fell to Maple River 5-2. Kathryn Helget defeated her opponent in No. 1 singles by scores of 6-2, 6-7, (8-10), and 6-3.

•Longtime Sportsman’s Club Trap Range manager Jim Fischer was looking for more trap shooters for The Range. “It can be a lot like golf,” Jim said, “A lot depends on how many times you’ve been under pressure situations. The more you shoot, the less likely you will miss your targets.”

10 Years Ago, 2009

•Both St. Mary’s and Sleepy Eye Public’s volleyball games hosted the “Dig Pink” volleyball games as both schools helped raise awareness for breast cancer.

5 Years Ago, 2014

•Sleepy Eye Public school’s football team donated a bench in honor of memory for young men Tyler Hadley and John Mangen. The bench now seats in front of the SEPS high school. The pre-game ceremony took place before the Indians homecoming game.