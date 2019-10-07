Veterans, their spouses and other family members received good news earlier this year with the passage by Congress and the July 30, 2019 signing by President Donald Trump of what is known as the Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service (LEGION) Act.

The new law means millions of veterans who actively served since Dec. 7, 1941 are now eligible to join the American Legion. This new eligibility includes National Guard personnel who have a signed DD214 form, which is a certificate of release or discharge from active duty.

For those who have questions about their eligibility, information may be found online at archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records. There one may request a copy of their DD214 or a copy of orders putting them on federal active duty that can be used as proof of eligibility.

In addition, membership eligibility for the American Legion Auxiliary was also changed this year during the auxiliary’s national convention. During the convention the eligibility rules were changed, so that the membership wording that once said “wife” now indicates “spouse,” as the American Legion Auxiliary is no longer solely known as an all-female organization. There is a number of female veterans who are serving now.

With the changing of the wording and the new LEGION Act there are many more individuals who are eligible to join the auxiliary provided the veteran involved is a member of the American Legion or is deceased but served during the timeline listed in the LEGION Act. Others who are eligible in the American Legion Auxiliary are mothers, sisters, daughters, adopted daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters of members of the American Legion.

The signing of the LEGION Act also means there are more people who are eligible to become members of the Sons of the American Legion (SAL). Those who are eligible for the SAL are sons, grandsons, great-grandsons, stepsons, adopted sons of those who are members of the American Legion.

To learn more, visit the American Legion Web site at legion.org.

– Image courtesy of the American Legion Web site