Minnesota 4-H’ers from 87 counties arrived with over 2,800 animals at the 2019 “Great Minnesota Get-Together” for this year’s 4-H Livestock encampment held August 21 – August 25.

The following Polk County 4-H’ers received a ribbon at this year’s State Fair:

• Catie Erickson, a member of the Fertile 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon for her Market Lamb and Catie received a call back for her Sheep Showmanship class. Catie also received a blue on her Science of Animals project about sheep.

• Emma Erickson, a member of the Fertile 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Market Barrow and on her Livestock Demonstration about the tools needed and how to process a littler of baby pigs.

• Sidney Erickson, a member of the Fertile 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Market Lamb and she received a blue ribbon on her Science of Animal project called “Got Moo-sic”.

• Tori Erickson, a member of the Fertile 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Market Barrow.

• Trinity Erickson, a member of the Fisher/Climax Flyers 4-H Club, showed her Meat Goat receiving a blue ribbon.

• Ava Grunhovd, a member of the Fertile 4-H Club, showed her Dairy Calf receiving a red ribbon and was an interview finalist.

• Paige Gunderson, a member of the Fertile 4-H Club, showed her Dry Dairy receiving a purple ribbon.

• Wesley Ramberg, a member of the Fertile 4-H Club, showed his breeding heifer receiving a 3rd place and was an interview finalist.

• Courtney Vatnsdal, a member of the Fisher/Climax Flyers 4-H Club, showed her Dairy Goat receiving a blue ribbon.

These Polk County youth and clubs participated in the Static Encampment at the Fair:

• Adelle Erickson, a member of the Fisher/Climax Flyers 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Photography project.

• Catie Erickson, a member of the Fertile 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Youth Leadership project about her Nebraska Driver.

• George French, a member of the North Star 4-H Club, received a purple ribbon on his Performing Arts project.

• Linnea French, a member of the North Star 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Performing Arts project.

• Anna Huck, a member of the North Star 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Self Determined project which was about her experiences as an intern at the Crookston Daily Times newspaper.

• Ava Larson, a member of the Fisher/Climax Flyers 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Photography project.

• Eliza Meyer, a member of the North Star 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Citizenship project.

• Halle Reitmeier, a member of the Fisher/Climax Flyers 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Shop project.

• McKinsey Rosendahl, a member of the Pin To Prairie 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Photography project.

• Olivia Rosendahl, a member of the Pine To Prairie 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her Home Environment Project.

• Ella Thorvilson, a member of the North Star 4-H Club, received a blue ribbon on her shop project and a red ribbon on her Demonstration about making krumkake.

• North Star 4-H Club (Crookston) received a blue ribbon on their club Banner titled “Spice Up Your Life With 4-H”

• Pine To Prairie 4-H Club (Fosston) received a blue ribbon on their club Banner titled “Rub A Dub Dub Join A 4-H Club”

Polk County also had three 4-H members participate in the Minnesota 4-H Arts this year:

Eliza Meyer, Linnea French and George French.

“Congratulations to all of the 4-H members that participated at State Level,” said Polk County 4-H in a media release. “A special Thank you to all of the Volunteers, Parents, Grandparents and 4-H families for making State Events possible for our Polk County 4-H members.”