Thanks to the fast response from the Granite Falls Fire Department, tragedy was averted last week on the Minnesota River after a boater experienced engine trouble downstream of Memorial Park.

The incident happened on Friday, October 4 at 1:37 pm when Andrew Hanson, 24, called 911 to report that his motorboat was disabled. The Yellow Medicine Sheriff’s Office reported that he was holding onto a tree branch to keep the boat from floating further downstream, but was unable to move the boat closer to shore.

After a short search, Fire Department personnel were able to locate the stranded boater and bring him back to dry land at Memorial Park. Thank-fully, Hanson walked away from the ordeal unscathed.

The Granite Falls Fire Department, Ambulance, Police, and Yellow Medicine Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency.