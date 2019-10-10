Although the holiday season has not yet begun, Yellow Medicine County is gearing up to process applications for the 2019 Santa’s Sleigh program.

The main objective of Santa’s Sleigh is to provide needy families with the opportunity to receive gifts for their children and to provide them with a happier holiday season. We are expecting to spend approximately $50 for each child enrolled in the program.

To achieve this goal, Yellow Medicine County Family Service Center solicits pledges, family sponsorships, monetary contributions and the gift of time from the many volunteers who assist us throughout this process. If you would like to sponsor a family, make a monetary donation or volunteer please contact the Family Services Office at 320-564-2211 and ask for Billie Rillo, the Santa’s Sleigh coordinator.

If you would prefer email the address is santas.sleigh@co.ym.mn.gov. Monetary donations may also be sent to: Santa’s Sleigh Christmas Fund C/o Family Service Center 415 9th Avenue, Suite 202 Granite Falls, MN. 56241 Yellow Medicine County residents who need our help this Christmas may complete an enrollment form for the Santa’s Sleigh program by picking up an application at YMC Family Services located at 415 9th Avenue, Suite 202 in Granite Falls or by calling their office at 320-564-2211 to request that an application be mailed to them.

Applications must be completed by Monday December 2, 2019. No applications will be accepted after this date. We would greatly appreciate it if you can submit the forms by Tuesday November 19, 2019 as some of the shoppers would like to take advantage of Black Friday sales.

Thanks to the efforts of all of our supporters YMC Santa’s Sleigh was able to provide gifts for 355 children last year. It is a truly extraordinary feeling to know that you are helping to make a needy child’s Christmas dreams come true.