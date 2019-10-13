The village of West Newton had a post office. It was located in the Harkin Store. The post office is what closed the Harkin Store in 1901. The public is invited to come and see the post office area and the supplies that it used. Information about the United States Post Office through its development will also be available. The program will be this coming Sunday (Oct. 13) from 1- 4 p.m. Admission to the program is included with admission to the store. The store is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4 p.m. with programs Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. The gift sop is open the same hours as the store and has books, toys and lots of other unique items. The store is located nine miles northwest of New Ulm on Nicollet County Road 21, or the bottom road, or nine miles east of Fort Ridgely. Nicollet County Road 21 is under construction, so follow the detour signs or call the store when open for directions at (507) 354-8666.