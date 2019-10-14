Lisa Schafer pleads guilty.

Authorities say a onetime U.S. Postal Service employee in western Minnesota cheated the government out of more than $100,000 in federal disability benefits by claiming she had a workforce injury while at the same time competing in dog agility events.

The Star Tribune reports that 57-year-old Lisa Schafer, of Glenwood, pleaded guilty to theft of government funds. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors will recommend probation, community service and restitution, instead of a prison sentence.

Investigators say Schafer told her doctor that her medical condition required her to rest most of the day. Her doctor limited her to two hours of office work a day, a restriction that kicked in her disability benefits. During this time, Schafer allegedly participated in 30 to 40 dog-agility competitions.

Schafer's attorney, Patrick Cotter, told The Associated Press Sunday that his client "is a very good person who made a mistake that she is correcting."