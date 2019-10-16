The public is reminded that the Education Minnesota conference break is scheduled to be held this coming Thursday and Friday (Oct. 17-18).

What that means is students in area schools, including the Redwood Area School District (Reede Gray Elementary School, Redwood Valley Middle School and Redwood Valley High School), will not be holding classes those two days.

Classes will not be held at St. John Lutheran School in Redwood Falls this coming Thursday and Friday as well.

School will resume Monday (Oct. 21).