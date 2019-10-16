A parade of tractors, driven by Kaleb Fischer's school- and teammates, traveled to St. Mary’s School early Tuesday morning to honor Kaleb.

A parade of tractors, driven by his school- and teammates, traveled to St. Mary’s School early Tuesday morning to honor Kaleb Fischer, who they lost in a farm accident one year ago. The boys are pictured by their tractors as they arrived at the school parking lot, from left: Spencer Hoffman, Kyle Goblirsch, Anthony Helget, Patrick Hoffmann, and Kyle Fischer (Kaleb's brother). The tractors were on display all day, honoring the memory of #55 Kaleb Fischer.