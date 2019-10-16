University of Minnesota Crookston Natural Resources Professor John Loegering was recently recognized as a Fellow of The Wildlife Society (TWS) Fellows Award.

Loegering joins a “prestigious and distinctive” group of professionals with a “legacy of service and a wealth of contributions to the wildlife ecology and management field,” a news release read.

Loegering currently serves as an advisor to the student chapter of The Wildlife Society, a group he helped organize when he arrived on the Crookston campus in 2000.

Loegering has been a part of TWS since 1984 and has received various honors and awards for his research and creative works in teaching, public engagement, and service. He has also contributed to, as well as presented, papers at professional meetings and conferences, and has numerous publications in the wildlife field.