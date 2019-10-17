The completion of the DeKalb Street project is near, but Anthony Sellner, Redwood County engineer, is reminding the public that the project is not done yet.

Sellner provided an update of the project in Redwood Falls to the Redwood County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 15 meeting indicating that the first layer of bituminous has been laid, and this week the second layer is being put down.

During that process, other work will be done to the section of roadway, which means crews will be out on the street conducting the needed tasks.

A number of vehicles have been observed on the roadway, and Sellner reiterated that the road is still closed, adding driving around a barricade and into a work zone that is closed is against the law.