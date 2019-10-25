The Meander Progres-sive Dinner on October 4 was a great success. The evening began with very nice appetizers at Bluenose Gopher followed by soup and salad at the Legion. Then on to The Rock for a wonderful dining experience and the first act of Over the Barrel. Some attendees chose to take the bus from the Legion and others drove themselves. The final act of the musical was held at Granite Run Golf Club where we were served some delicious cheesecake to end the evening. A good time was had by all!

Our Monday Coffee & Cookies event at the Chamber features Dave’s Electric Motor Co. & Bottled Water Service for the month of October. The first week Nancy held an icehouse demonstration and last week she demonstrated a variety of products and tools. This past Monday the Bottled Water Service end of the business was presented. The Living At Home/Block Nurse Program, which was originally scheduled for October, will be the featured business in November, These events are open to the public – please stop in and enjoy free coffee and cookies while learning more about our local businesses!

On October 16, the Chamber held an open house from 1 to 6 p.m. to celebrate National Chamber of Commerce Day. Thank you to all who stopped by and celebrated with us!

Thursday, Oct. 24 is the Minnesota West Community & Technical College-Granite Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Mixer from 5-7 p.m. at the Granite Falls Campus. The event is free and open to the community and will include refreshments, tours of the campus and college updates from President Terry Gaalswyk.

Also, coming up is the first Chamber-sponsored annual Halloween Trunk or Treat event on October 31 from 3-6 p.m. at Sorlien Park. For those of you who wish to participate, watch for more information in the Advocate or call 320-321-3202 or stop by the Chamber. Looking forward to a lot of participation and loads of fun!