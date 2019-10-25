One can tell from the moment they encounter Tish Peterson that she is one who likes to have fun. So, being an activities director for nursing home residents has been a perfect fit.

Others have agreed with that sentiment, which led to Peterson’s recent recognition by the Minnesota Statewide Activity Professionals (MNSWAP). During the Oct. 10 MNSWAP conference, Peterson was honored with an activity director of excellence award.

Peterson said she began her role in nursing homes after moving to Renville. The local facility was one of the largest employers, and she was looking for a job. What started with a role in the long-term care facility as a nurse’s assistant changed over time to her current role as activity director for Parkview in Belview.

Peterson said she has been working in Belview for the past five-and-a-half years adding she has also worked in Olivia.

When she started, Peterson said being in activities meant doing crafts, but that has certainly changed.

While crafts are part of the program, there is much more to offer from exercise programs to games and even discussing history and current events.

For Peterson the recognition is not anything she expected, adding having her name alongside others who have earned the award over the years is very humbling.

Peterson said she enjoys her role, adding she is glad to have the chance to provide some fun for the residents.