According to a report on Minnesota Public Radio, Del Monte began laying off full-time employees on Monday, Oct. 21. A request to Del Monte spokespersons, for confirmation or more information, brought only this answer:

“Ten full-timers will be let go by the end of October, at which point there will be 57 remaining. The facility will continue to operate until approximately June of 2020.”

A question about what type of work would continue was not answered.

The only other statement provided by Del Monte was about the closing of the plant:

“This was a difficult decision for our company, and we did everything we could to avoid closing the plant.

“We have also offered some assistance for employees by sponsoring a local job fair.”