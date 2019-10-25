Krishana Dempcy

Yellow Medicine East has brought in Krishana Dempcy to teach sixth through 12th grade Choir. Dempsy who attended Bethel University in St. Paul, previously Dempcy taught K-12 vocal and instrumental music at Grant-Deuel in South Dakota and vocal music to K-12 at Lakeview elementary in Cottonwood, each location for three years.

A graduate of Lac qui Parle Valley High School, Dempcy is originally from Madison Minnesota. Now residing in Granite Falls, Dempsy says” We moved to Granite when my husband’s job relocated - he works for Pioneer PBS. We fell in love with the beauty, culture, and community of Granite Falls and I am excited to be giving back to that community!”. She spoke to the honor she feels teaching in a community that “ loves and supports the arts!! ”. Mrs. Dempsy spends her free time with her husband, young daughter and two fat cats, collecting house plants and playing public music whenever she can.

Charles (Ishna) Thode

YME has welcome to the high school staff, Charles (Ishna) Thode, who joined the school system for the fall 2019 start, teaching Dakota Language. Mr. Thode came to Granite Falls from a teaching position at the University of Dalian, Liaoning in the People’s Republic of China back in 2017.

He is originally from Chicago ,Illinois, and received his undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota, completing his graduate program at the University of Colorado. Additionally, Charles attended the Institute of German Studies in Bemidji, spent nearly eight years in the Twin Cities priorly and lived abroad for nearly 20 years. Mr. Thode has been coming to our region since the mid 1990s to experience the Wacipi and the Dakota language. In his free time he continues his language studies, listens to 70’s music and enjoys the occasional sit-com.

Beth Lund

Beth Lund is originally from Le Center. When she first moved to Granite Falls at the start of the 2015-16 school year, she began teaching at YME as a paraprofessional in order to gain experience in special education. She said that she “loved the atmosphere, so I decided to come back after I finished getting my degree!” She now teaches special education at the school.

She completed her first two years of undergrad at Minnesota State University, Mankato before graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education: Academic Behavioral Strategist from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. This is her first year teaching.

For Lund, the best part of the job is “witnessing the "light bulb" moments” when students finally grasp a difficult idea or concept that they were struggling to understand.

“I am looking forward to implementing engaging teaching strategies to enhance student learning and creating opportunities for students to find success,” Lund said.

In her free time, she says that she enjoys fishing, boating, camping, reading, and dancing. She added that she is excited for the fun year ahead at YME.