A federal prisoner in custody at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston escaped Friday, Oct. 25 during a medical appointment at RiverView Health, stole a pickup, crashed it into the Red Lake River and fled after exiting the vehicle when it was halfway submerged.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Fabian Wayne English, 33, was apprehended a short time later in a field off the Highway 75 Bypass. He was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital to be checked out medically.

The call came in at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday. In addition to Polk County deputies, the Crookston Police Department, Crookston Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded.

English has an extensive criminal background in Minnesota including multiple convictions of giving a peace officer a false name, driving after revocation, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree burglary, possession of a dangerous weapon, and driving while impaired.