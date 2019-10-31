Rolling to a 30-6 halftime lead the Redwood Valley Cardinals cruised to a 43-19 rout of visiting LCWM Oct. 26 at Inglis Field in Redwood Falls.

With the victory, the Cardinals (7-2) have advanced to the Section 3AA title game for the fifth straight season and will face rival Pipestone Area (6-3) with a trip to state on the line.

The Cardinals and Arrows will hook up in the Section title game for the fourth time in five years Friday night at 7 p.m. in Marshall, with the Cards winning in 2018 (31-30) and the Arrows picking up titles in 2017 (20-17 OT) and 2015 (31-7).

Redwood Valley is 6-3 in its past nine meetings with the Arrows, including an impressive 34-6 win back on Oct. 4 and will look to advance to state for the second straight season.

The Cards had an easy route to the Section final this season, earning a first-round bye and then facing a three win LCWM team that simply didn’t have the personnel to make it a game.

With the south wind blowing at a steady clip Saturday afternoon, the two teams both struggled early before the Cards cracked the scoreboard for a safety when an attempted LCWM punt sailed over the head of the punter and out of the end zone.

Some strong running from junior Carter Johnson would culminate in an eight-yard touchdown run and the Cards would lead 9-0 after one quarter of play.

The Cards would take control in the second quarter, as Johnson tacked on his second touchdown of the afternoon on a 10-yard run.

Carter Guetter later rumbled 80-yards around the right side for another Cardinal touchdown, and senior Adam Bommersbach plunged in from one yard out to make it 30-0.

LCWM would added a late first half score, but the Cards would lead comfortably 30-6 at the half.

Interceptions from Guetter, Alex Lang and Connor Josephson proved big, as the Cardinal defense was in control all game.

In the third quarter, Bryant Haas hit Alex Lang on a 36-yard touchdown strike, and Jordan Mertens would get in on the fun with a six-yard touchdown grab from Haas to close out the scoring.

Haas finished 5-of-10 passing for 68 yards and two scores. Johnson had 13 carries for 107 yards and two scores, and Bommersbach added 10 carries for 35 yards and a score.

Lang hauled in two catches for 48 yards and a score, Mertens added two catches for 13 yards and a score and Josephson had one catch for seven yards.

Maverick Goblirsch and Johnson both had seven tackles and a tackle-for-loss, Jaxon Lang added seven tackles, Mertens had five solo tackles, Isaac Louwagie added four, Bommersbach had six tackles and a tackle-for-loss and Carson Woodford had four tackles, a sack and a tackle-for-loss.

Bo Evans added three tackles and a tackle-for-loss, Elias Friese had a tackle-for-loss and Drew Lundeen added three tackles.

The Cardinals will host the Arrows – a winner over TMB – at 7 p.m. on the campus of SMSU Nov. 1 in Marshall.