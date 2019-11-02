It's that time of year again — time to enjoy the Annual Fall Bazaar at Divine Providence Community Home — Sunday, Nov. 3.

It's that time of year again — time to enjoy the Annual Fall Bazaar at Divine Providence Community Home — Sunday, Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pictured with some of items to be found at the Bazaar, are from left: Sister Rhonda, Facility Director; Christine Hoffmann, committee member; Jayna Groebner, Administrator; and Maxine Yarnold, committee member. Hoffmann and Yarnold pointed out a few of the highlights: the traditional roast beef dinner with dessert, bake sale, crafts, quilts and rugs; plus, new this year — three prizes on the big raffle, a wine pull, and a Country Store. A perfect way to spend a chilly Sunday in Sleepy Eye!