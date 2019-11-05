Duane Heiling, ChFC®, CRPC® has joined the team of Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., as a financial advisor. His office will remain located at 800 East Bridge Street in Redwood Falls. Also joining Legacy Financial Partners is support staff Vicki Irlbeck.

“I am pleased to announce that I am joining Legacy Financial Partners. This move will allow me to work more closely with other financial advisors at Ameriprise Financial to better serve all clients,” said Heiling.

Heiling has 26 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial. He graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in finance.

As a private wealth advisory practice, Legacy Financial Partners provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, call (507) 627-2639.

