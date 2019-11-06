Carris Health - Redwood continues to make good progress on its new hospital site with an anticipated completion in the summer of 2021.

The city already initiated the process to inquire, explore and consider new purposes and possibilities for the old hospital building. The facility has many attractive features, such as up-to-date fiber optic Internet, backup power generation, Reverse Osmosis water filtration and good HVAC systems, just to name a few.

Many of us view this facility not as a liability, but as a tremendous opportunity to offer a site and amenities that are hard to come by.

I already received many great ideas about how to utilize this facility, including but not limited to: entertainment, housing and many retail and service orientated business ideas.

However, at the end of the day, the city needs to find people and companies that can bring these ideas to fruition by bringing resources and jobs with them.

To date, the city has formally proposed the use of the facility to many business leaders. The response has been varied from some business leaders passing on the idea, some showing mild interest and others stating they would only need a portion of the space, which would be a great option if there were other small businesses that could come together under the same roof and fill the space.

At this point, the city is open to any idea that could put this amazing facility to good use, so it continues to be an asset to this community – but we need your help.

So what more can we do?

I continue to be impressed by the amount of connections Redwood area people have with others around the state and the world.

As we approach the holiday season, the gathering of friends and family creates the perfect opportunity to talk about what is happening around the community, and the current search to find the right fit for the facility…you never know where it might lead.

The City of Redwood Falls is accepting proposals for the facility until Feb. 28, 2020. The request for proposals and more information about the facility can be found on the city Web site at ci.redwood-falls.mn.us.

Once we have the proposals, we will start the process to determine the best use and fit for the facility, neighborhood and community. My hope is that it leads to more jobs and growth for our fine city.

We’re making this a high priority in the coming months. I’m excited for what may become of this opportunity.

If there are any inquiries regarding the request for proposals, they should be directed to: Keith Muetzel, city administrator, City of Redwood Falls, 333 South Washington Street, PO Box 526, Redwood Falls, MN 56283; (507) 616-7400 or kmuetzel@ci.redwood-falls.mn.us.

– Tom Quackenbush serves as mayor for the City of Redwood Falls