Tuesday and Wednesday, a reporter and videographer from the Twin Cities PBS public affairs show, Almanac, visited Sleepy Eye to gather information for a feature story about the affect the closing of Del Monte has, or will have, on the community.

Reporter Kaomi Goetz covers “greater Minnesota” stories for Almanac. Goetz said she lived in Gibbon as a child and feels very at home in Minnesota’s small towns. Filming Goetz’s interviews was videographer Jim Kron. The pair started their visit Tuesday at the Herald-Dispatch office, interviewing this reporter. (Kron was good enough to signal me to stop twiddling my thumbs. Really, I wasn’t nervous.)

Goetz had an interview scheduled at Bic Graphic, where she talked with Elizabeth Ressie, Director of Human Resources and Jeff Ibberson, Manufacturing Manager. Ressie told Goetz that Del Monte’s seasonal employees often come to work at Bic after corn pack. She said the company hopes those good workers will continue to come and expect to be able to offer full-time positions, as well as seasonal.

Also at Bic, Goetz was pleased to be able to talk with a former Del Monte employee, now employed at Bic.

Goetz had plans to speak with someone at Public School, with Mayor Pelzel and City Manager Bob Elston, and was gathering ideas for more people to talk to as she worked the town Tuesday.

The people of Sleepy Eye will have to wait to find out what kind of story Almanac will have. Goetz said she doesn’t yet have the date when the piece about Sleepy Eye will air on Almanac, but it will be in the coming weeks. She will let us know when the date is set.

Almanac is on Friday nights, at 7 p.m., on TPT Ch. 2 and Pioneer Public Television.