Morgan Kresl of Crookston, MN received her first white coat and stethoscope at the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Duluth Campus White Coat Ceremony, held on Friday, August 16, 2019, inside the Marshall Performing Arts Center.

The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage that serves to welcome first-year medical students to the profession and reinforce the value of humanism as foundational to medicine. It is during this ceremony when students recite their oath. This sacred pledge dates back hundreds of years and affirms each student to abide by a strong set of ethical standards, commitment to their patients and the utmost quality of care.

Pockets of the coats were filled with notes that were sent in with gifts sponsoring the white coats. These ranged from nostalgic memories from alumni at their ceremony to well wishes from parents for their child. In total, 65 white coats were presented to the Class of 2023, which comprises of twelve future Native American physicians - a historic milestone in our medical school's history.



About the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth Campus

The University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth Campus was founded in 1972 with a mission to be a leader in educating physicians dedicated to family medicine, to serve the needs of rural Minnesota and Native American communities.

● Graduated the second largest number of American Indian physicians in the nation (Association of American Medical Colleges and the Association of American Indian Physicians).

● #10 in primary care (U.S. News & World Report).

● 44% of our alumni practicing in communities with populations under 25,000.

For more information, visit www.med.umn.edu/about/duluth-campus.