No one was injured in the crash.

A North Dakota state trooper has escaped serious injury when two vehicles struck his squad car on an icy interstate.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday night on Interstate 29 in Walsh County. Trooper Ryan Mugan had his emergency lights turned on when he stopped at a crash.

The driver of a car lost control on the icy overpass deck and sideswiped Mugan's police car. An SUV read-ended the trooper's car just seconds later.

Mugan was treated at a hospital for minor bruises. No one else was hurt.

The Walsh County Sheriff's Office will investigate.



