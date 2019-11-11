On November 11, we celebrate Veteran’s Day. It is always on November 11, as the day marks the anniversary of the end of World War I. Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. You may not know that the person who sits next to you is a veteran. But if you do—tell them thank you. Perhaps you have parents, grandparents, siblings or aunts. Give them a text or a call.

My family, like many of you, may have members who served in the military in the various conflicts including Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam, or Korea. My most personal connection with Veterans is through my oldest daughter, Alexis, who enlisted in the Army. Against her mother’s anticipated pathway, she got on a plane for basic training when she was 18. She spent almost two years learning Arabic and was one of 10 of the 60 plus who started to graduate from the program. She served in Kuwait and other places I didn’t know about prior to events in 2001. She left the military in 2002. Her transition and that of her Louisiana-born Marine husband to complete their education and transition to civilian life provided me impetus to try to understand better our veterans.

Our veterans bring unique perspective to us.

They are already the product of an intense educational experience.

They bring diversity training and experience with diverse perspectives.

They have resilience and are trained problem solvers; some have also received leadership training.

They are working toward a mission and are focused on accomplishing their academic goals.

They are service-oriented, volunteering more frequently than any other student demographic.

Please join me in appreciating not only the service they have provided but the many attributes they bring to our university.