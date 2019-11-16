On Nov. 6, 2019 at 2:44 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting a man trapped in a corn head. The emergency was reported to be on 835th Avenue, approximately four miles north of Hector in Hector Township.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders discovered that Benjamin Beadell, 28, of Hector had one leg trapped in the corn head mechanism between the snouts.

Beadell was freed from the machine and was treated at the scene by Hector Ambulance Service personnel.

Following treatment at the scene, Beadell was flown to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale by a North Air Care helicopter. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The accident investigation revealed that the combine was stationary while Beadell and others were working near the running corn head. Beadell’s leg became pinned in the head by its gathering chains. A slip clutch on the head then engaged, which prevented Beadell from being pulled further into the mechanism.

Agencies dispatched to the scene included the Hector Ambulance Service, Hector Fire and Rescue, North Air Care and the Renville County Sheriff’s Department.