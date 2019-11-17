Pictured are members of Sleepy Eye Public School’s Junior High Knowledge Bowl team, which hosted a meet on Nov. 7.

Pictured are members of Sleepy Eye Public School’s Junior High Knowledge Bowl team, which hosted a meet in Sleepy Eye on Thursday, Nov. 7. Sleepy Eye’s 9th grade team took first place honors at the meet. The eighth grade team took seventh overall, which was the goal they set for themselves at the start of the day. The mostly new to Knowledge Bowl team, a mix of 7th and 9th graders, took 13th place, showing how quickly they are learning. Their coaches said, “These kids are wicked smart, and we are so proud of all of them.”