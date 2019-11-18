Ticket holders in the Crookston Civic Music League Entertainment Series are in for a real treat with its upcoming concert event scheduled for Thursday, November 21 when Jason Farnham takes the stage at Crookston High School Auditorium to perform his signature piano show “An Evening of Contemporary Piano” at 7:00 pm.

Farnham of San Francisco Bay, California is truly the “International Entertainer of Contemporary Piano Music.” Fans have affectionately dubbed him “Schroeder” from Peanuts because of his toy piano, his witty Victor Borge-style piano comedy antics and the clever way he interacts with the audience. The newest addition to his piano show has become his staple track: Fur Elise with a techno-rock beat; “Fur Crying Out Loud Elise, Let’s Dance!” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Rondo Alla Turca has now become Rondo Alla Techno. Fans of Mannheim Steamroller and rich piano instrumentals will find much to love here. Farnham is a first-class entertainer and his show is sure to leave the audience smiling.

Kathy Parsons of MainlyPiano.com says, “Think Schroeder from Peanuts meets George Winston meets Victor Borge meets a guy who makes techno remixes out of classical tunes.”

For further information, contact Elaine Metzger at 281-2681 or Marlys Finkenbinder at 281-2870. Admission is by season ticket only. Season tickets will be available to purchase at the door.

Anyone needing a ride to the performance should call Tri-Valley’s THE BUS at 281-0700.