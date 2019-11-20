The Sleepy Eye sophomore has been heavily involved in the Black Bears offense in recent games as she begins to prosper for the University of Maine.

Sleepy Eye’s Ali Beltz has heated up in her past five games with eight points. Beltz has tallied two goals and six assists in the University of Maine’s recent streak of games against Boston College, Merrimack College, Holy Cross, Providence, and University of Connecticut.

The 5’7’’ sophomore scored three goals and played in all 34 of the Black Bears’ games last season as a freshman. Before her first collegiate season, Beltz was named the Herb Brooks Award winner in her senior season in 2018 in addition to being named All-State and All-Conference. During the offseason, Beltz was listed as a Top Scholar Athlete by the Hockey East Association along with a total of 148 female student-athletes. Beltz was named to the league’s 2018-19 All-Academic team. Each student-athlete listed had a grade point average of 3.0 or better in both of the academic semesters while she was competing.

Beltz is currently fourth on the team in goals and third in total points for the Black Bears. She is also third on the team in shots on goal. The University of Maine is currently 5-5-2 on the season with a conference record of 3-4-1.