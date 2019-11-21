Over the last week the Redwood Falls Police Department has received several reports involving theft from vehicles and individuals tampering with or attempting to enter vehicles parked outside of residences.

This activity is occurring during the overnight and early morning hours throughout town.

Some of the suspects have been captured on video, and the police department is in the process of identifying them.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the police department at (507) 637-4005.

In light of these incidents the department encourages the public to lock their vehicles and to remove items of value from the interior.