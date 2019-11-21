Last week, St. James students took to the stage for a performance of the timeless "Mamma Mia!", based on the songs of the band ABBA.
The musical, filled with twists and turns, drew a near-capacity crowd on Thursday night inside the high school Little Theatre.
Along with classic songs such as Dancing Queen, The Name Of The Game, Mamma Mia and Take A Chance On Me, the music kept the audience laughing, and sometimes cringing, with one-liners and innuendos. The continuous banter between Donna Sheridan (Kelsey Sagehorn), Tanya (Emma Zender), and Rosie (Gabby Trapero) provided the majority of the comedy and insinuations.
Strong vocals from Sam Carmichael (Nicholas Brey) and Donna (Sagehorn), particularly in Act Two captivated the audience, leading to rousing applause.
Prior to the performance, Linda Becken invited the senior castmembers out on stage before their final high school musical.
Cast:
Luci Kulseth- Sophie Sheridan
Mya Hanson- Ali
Makenna Rotert- Lisa
Kelsey Sagehorn- Donna Sheridan
Emma Zender- Tanya
Gabby Trapero- Rosie
Lucas Anderson- Sky
Logan Carlson- Pepper
Kaylem Velasco- Eddie
Reymundo Cardenas- Harry Bright
Miguel Martinez- Bill Austin
Nicholas Brey- Sam Carmichael
Isaac Carstensen- Father Alexandrios
Emma Anderson, Abby Spitzner, Mykela Hanson, Kayl Johnson, Claire Watson, Teresa Tobar- Islanders
Linda Becken- Director
Cathy Lick- Music Coach
Doug Becken- Set Design
Glennda Hedlund, Doug Becken, Kevin Spitzner- Accompanists
Kelsey Sagehorn, Kayl Johnson- Choreography
Jordan Bergeman, Norely Sanchez- Lights
Taylor Berg- Lighting Design
Act One:
I Have A Dream- Sophie
Honey, Honey- Sophie, Lisa, Ali
Money, Money, Money- Donna & Company
Thank You For The Music- Harry, Bill, Sam, Sophie
Mamma Mia- Donna & Company
Chiquitita- Rosie, Tanya, Donna
Dancing Queen- Rosie, Tanya, Donna, Girls
Lay All Your Love On Me- Sky, Sophie, Pepper, Eddie, Boys, Girls
Super Trooper- Donna, Tanya, Rosie, Girls
Gimme, Gimme, Gimme- Lisa, Ali, Sophie, Sam, Bill, Harry, Boys, Girls
The Name of the Game- Sophie, Bill
Voulez Vous- Sophie, Bill, Harry, Sam, Boys, Girls
Act Two:
One of Us- Donna, Sam
S.O.S.- Sam, Donna
Does Your Mother Know- Tanya, Pepper, Ali, Lisa, Eddie, Boys
Knowing Me, Knowing You- Donna, Sophie
Our Last Summer- Donna, Harry
Slipping Through My Fingers- Donna, Sophie
The Winner Takes It All- Donna, Sam
Take A Chance on Me- Rosie Bill
I Do, I Do, I Do- Sam, Donna & Company
I Have A Dream- Sophie, Sky & Company