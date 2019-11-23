50 years ago

November 1969

• A Redwood Falls deer hunter accidentally stumbled across a large stash of hemp – most of it already processed for smoking – in a supposedly abandoned barn while hunting in Faribault County. The hunter notified law enforcement, but asked that his name not be given out, because he feared retribution.

• Four Redwood County Highway Department employees with more than 100 combined years of experience – Bert Bloedow, Leo Zitzmann, Roy Green and Edmund Schultz – all retired or went on disability after surgeries just as the first blizzard of winter hit. County officials were concerned about who was going to clear the highways that winter. It didn’t help that only two of the county’s road graders – originally purchased in 1937 and 1942 – were operable, with a third needing engine repairs.

• The Minnesota Orchestra was set to perform in the Redwood Falls High School auditorium Nov. 25, 1969. The ticket price for adults was $3. Children were only 50 cents to get in.

25 years ago

November 1994

• Sara Triplett was elected the new mayor of Redwood Falls, to start her time in office as of Jan. 1.

• The Lower Sioux Tribal Council announced a planned expansion to Jackpot Junction that would more than double the size of the facility and would add an estimated 100-150 jobs.

• The Cardinals boys basketball team had its first practice under new coach John Jimenez.

• The separate cities of Redwood Falls and North Redwood began talks of consolidation, in part because it would give them access to $1.3 million in federal funds for a new wastewater treatment facility near Central Bi-Products.

10 years ago

November 2009

• A Gazette article reminded “snowbirds” – senior citizens who head south for the winter – to fill out their 2010 census forms in Redwood Falls, so they would be counted as among this town’s population.

• RVHS senior Nathan Woodford was already self-employed creating and selling special round bale racks for transporting round bales of hay.

• The proposed new animal shelter, with its estimated cost of $400,000, took another big step forward when the Friends of the Animal Shelter entered into an agreement with Morton Buildings to design the new facility.

• The Redwood Area Hospital began offering outpatient infusion therapy services.