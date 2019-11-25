American Federal Bank is the winner of this semester's Maroon and Gold Friday's. Twenty-eight businesses participated September through November 2019. Businesses participated by dressing, decorating and displaying Maroon and Gold spirit. Regal the Eagle, faculty, and staff visited businesses and handed out athletic passes, UMN Bookstore coupons, maroon and gold swag and cheer. Thanks to all of the participating businesses!

American Federal Bank, along with 27 Crookston businesses participated in Maroon and Gold Friday's: Crookston United Insurance, CHEDA - Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority, Crookston Inn and Convention Center, Wonderful Life Foods, Widseth Smith Nolting, Crookston Times, Biermaier Chiropractic Clinic, Altru Clinic, Choice Therapy, Crookston Hardware Hank, AmericInn By Wyndham, First Community Credit Union, City of Crookston, Anytime Fitness, American Federal Bank, Erickson Embroidery, RiverView Health, Strander Guaranty & Title, Opticare-Crookston Vision Associates, RBJ's Restaurant, B & E Meats, Hugo's Grocery Store, Brost Chevrolet, Christian Brothers Ford, Studio 108, Shear Sisters, Daroo's, Crookston Chamber of Commerce.

Maroon and Gold Friday's is a Community outreach effort within Crookston, and the surrounding area, to show support and camaraderie between businesses, organizations and the University of Minnesota Crookston.

For more information on Maroon and Gold Friday's contact Michelle Christopherson, Director of Outreach & Engagement mchristo@umn.edu or 218.281.8369.