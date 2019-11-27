The Crookston community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on November 18 and 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church which helped collect a total of 91 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 90 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 76 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on November 18 and 19. A total of 13 donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 5 people who volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Pam DeLage and Bonnie Christians, who co-coordinated the drive, and VFW Auxiliary and Trails to Treatment who sponsored the blood drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Nancy Lanctot, Shelly Rust, Lynette Young, Kim Ringdahl, Rhonda Pahlen, Bill and Jamie Cassavant, Karen Boll, Cathy Desrosier, and Shelly Chaput.

Vitalant strives to keep a 5-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.

Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region. The blood supply is dependent on selfless donations from volunteer donors to ensure the lifesaving needs of the region are met.

About 30 percent of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients across the region and one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood. Those relying on blood in the region receive that lifesaving blood from Vitalant.

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program. The next blood drive at this location is planned to be held on: December 26, 2019.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org