Northside students and their guardians put their math and science skills and knowledge to the test at Northside's math and science night.

Inside the new Northside Gym, Mrs. Krech taught pupils and parents how to make kaleidoscopes, and of the ancient history of the colorful contraption, which dates back to ancient Egypt. Kaleidoscopes were originally made out of obsidian.

In the old gym, building, magnet, and Brain Flakes challenges were presented.

In the computer lab, Mrs. Stark helped students expand editing skills by helping them place banners on photos they took with their loved ones.

Principal Dawson challenged eager students to games of cribbage in the common area. Other math games for families were also on hand.

