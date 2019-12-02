Effort continues to remove non-native conifers from the refuge

The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association (FRGRRA) will host their annual Holiday Tree Cutting Event on Saturday, December 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the south-central portion of Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge (formerly the Lee Nursery) on Highway 32. Signs will be up along the highway, marking the event location.

Participants will need to stop at the Glacial Ridge Project Office, located 3 miles south of U.S. Highway 2 on Highway 32, (5.5 miles west of Mentor) to register and get a map to the tree-cutting site. The FRGRRA will have coffee, hot apple cider, and cookies available at the check in station for this fun, family event.

Those who attend are asked to ensure that children are dressed appropriately for the weather. Volunteers will be available at the site to assist with tree cutting and tie-down, if requested. This is a one- day event and no special arrangements will be made for cutting trees during other times or at other locations.

A variety of conifers, including long-needled pine and short-needled spruce trees will be available for hand-cutting only. Bring a hand saw (no chainsaws allowed) to cut your own tree. A few hand saws will be available for use, for those who do not have their own.

Tree sizes range from small to tall.

This activity is part of an ongoing effort to remove non-native trees from a portion of Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge. The reduction of planted conifer stands is an important Refuge management objective. These areas will eventually be restored to their historic tallgrass prairie habitat.

FRGRRA’s mission involves promoting a better understanding, appreciation, and accessibility of both Glacial Ridge and Rydell National Wildlife Refuges, for people of all ages and abilities.

For more information call 218-687-2229 x10.