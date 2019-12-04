It's an annual tradition: early each December the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club has a Chili and Soup Feed!

It’s an annual tradition: early each December the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club has a Chili and Soup Feed as a fundraiser for the projects they support.

Thursday, Dec. 5, is the date for this year’s chili and soup feed, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Servicemen’s Club. The full menu is chili, chicken noodle soup, egg salad and ham sandwiches. Takeouts are also available by calling 794-7391 the day of the event.

The proceeds this year are earmarked for the Sportsmen’s Club’s newest project. The club is the sponsor of the High School Trap Shooting team which will be offered for boys and girls (they compete on the same team) of Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary’s high schools this spring.

Trap shooting is a Minnesota State High School League activity, which must be sponsored by a local organization. The school boards of both high schools approved their participation earlier this fall.

Club member, Ryan Zarn, is one of four men who have offered to complete online training to serve as coaches for the team. He’ll be joined by Brian Berkner, Mike Hardin and Jeff Zarn.

“We have five shooting stations at the trap range,” said Zarn. “We want to have one club member — a coach or other volunteer — at each station while the kids are shooting. Safety will be our number one goal.”

Students will receive more information before the spring sports and activity season begins, but Zarn said practice will begin in mid-March with competition shooting starting in early April. Practice and competition will be at the local trap range on Sunday afternoons, with Wednesdays as the make-up option.

To be a member of the team, students must have completed gun safety training.

With the support of the Sportsmen’s Club, the only cost to students is a $35 activity fee. The club is also accepting donations and already has a sponsor for team shirts.

Expect more information as the season approaches. For now, do your part and eat some chili or soup on Dec. 5.