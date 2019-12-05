CROOKSTON TROOP 41 BOY SCOUT HOLIDAY FRUIT BASKET SALE WILL BE HELD THROUGH DECEMBER 19. SMALL BASKETS ARE $20, MEDIUM BASKETS ARE $30 AND LARGE BASKETS ARE $40. BASKETS CAN BE DELIVERED IN CROOKSTON CITY LIMITS OR PICKED UP. DELIVERY WILL BE ON DECEMBER 19 AFTER 10 A.M. BASKET PICK-UP & SAME DAY ORDERS WILL BE TAKEN ON DEC. 19 FROM 6-7:30 P.M. AT TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH. TO ORDER, CALL/TEXT CHRYSTI AT 289-1696.



COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS FOOD BASKETS MAY BE REQUESTED THROUGH DECEMBER 6 BY CALLING 280-8026 AND LEAVE A MESSAGE WITH NAME AND PHONE NUMBER. ANYONE THAT WANTS TO HELP ASSEMBLE AND DELIVER FOOD BASKETS CAN JOIN THE COMMITTEE ON DECEMBER 13 AT 6 P.M. AT THE CROOKSTON ARMORY TO PACK THE BASKETS AND ON DECEMBER 14 AT 8:30 A.M. TO BEGIN DELIVERY.



CROOKSTON CUB SCOUTS HAT AND MITTEN DRIVE WILL BE COLLECTED THROUGH DECEMBER 12 AT CROOKSTON TRUE VALUE, TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, HARDWARE HANK, CATHEDRAL, REJUV SALON & SPA, AND TLC FAMILY HAIR CARE.



TOYS FOR TOTS IS SEEKING DONATIONS FOR KIDS IN NEED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. CASH IS PREFERRED, BUT NEW BOOKS, TOYS AND GIFT WRAP DONATIONS ARE ALSO WELCOME. DONATIONS CAN BE SENT OR BROUGHT TO THE CROOKSTON WATER DEPARTMENT DURING BUSINESS HOURS AT 124 NORTH BROADWAY. GIFTS WILL THEN BE DELIVERED TO FAMILIES ON CHRISTMAS EVE BY CROOKSTON FIREFIGHTERS.



RIVERVIEW HEALTH AUXILIARY ANGEL TREE WILL BE UP THROUGH DECEMBER 6 FOR PEOPLE TO CHOOSE AN ANGEL THAT DISPLAYS THE NEEDS OF CARE CENTER RESIDENTS AND ADULT DAY SERVICES PARTICIPANTS IN CROOKSTON. THE ANGEL TREE PROVIDES AN OPPORTUNITY TO GIVE BACK. ON THE BACK OF THE ANGEL IS THE NUMBER OF A RESIDENT ALONG WITH THEIR WISH LIST OF ITEMS RANGING IN PRICE FROM $5-$15. AFTER YOU’VE PURCHASED THE GIFT, PLEASE BRING IT BACK TO THE LIMITED ADDITION GIFT SHOP BY DECEMBER 13. THE GIFT WILL BE WRAPPED AND DELIVERED ON CHRISTMAS EVE.





Thursday, December 5



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Highland Elementary Holiday Concert will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Highland.



Golden Link Senior Center On Dec. 5 they’ll have the Experienced American Annual Christmas Party at the Eagles and you must register by calling 281-3072. On Dec. 6 they’ll have the Polk County Committee on Aging Christmas Party at 11:30 a.m. On Dec. 9th, and 16th, they’ll have Toys for Tots Christmas wrapping at 1 p.m. On Dec. 10 they’ll have the Red Hats Christmas Party at 12 p.m. The Golden Link will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for the holidays and there will be no meal. They’ll also be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.



Crookston Eagles On Thursday, they’ll have the Golden Link Experienced American Christmas Party at 5:30 p.m. and Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. On Friday, they’ll have NO BINGO due to a private party and the RiverView Health Holiday Party at 6 p.m. On Saturday, they’l have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and no dinner due a private party. They’ll have the Altru Holiday Party at 7 p.m.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.



Night of Nativity in Grand Forks will be held from 5-8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Forks. There will be a live nativity scene, hot cocoa and music.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.





Saturday, December 7



Holiday Tree Cutting Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the south-central portion of Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge on Highway 32. Signs will be up along the highway. The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge will have coffee, hot apple cider and cookies available at the check-in station. Dress appropriately and bring a hand saw, no chain saws allowed.



Santa and a Movie at the Grand Theater will begin at 10 a.m. with a free holiday movie for all ages. There will be prize drawings for kids and take your photo with Santa.



Santa Land will be held from 12-3 p.m. at UMN Crookston in the Northern Lights Lounge. There will be crafts, activities, prizes, Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies and hot chocolate. The event is free and open to the public.



Stable Program by Trinity Lutheran Church will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at UMC in the UTOC Arena. This one-hour program will include singers, instrumentalists, a bell choir, favorite Christmas carols and the story of Bethlehem which includes live animals and an angel who descends from the rafters. All are invited and there is no admission charge though a freewill donation will be accepted to help defray expenses. Hot cider will be served at the end of the program. For more info, contact George French at 289-1283 or Rae French at 281-8339.



St. Paul’s Concordia Christmas Concert Bus Trip will leave the church parking lot at 11 a.m. and after the concert they’ll stop at the Frying Pan for dinner. The bus ride is free and tickets for the concert are $15 for the group rate. Call Dale Knotek at 281-6680.





Sunday, December 8



Celebrate the Season in Fisher will be held from 3-5 p.m. in Fisher with hot cocoa and treats, horse drawn wagon rides by Point Paradise Stables, ornament making, Santa and Mrs. Claus at 4 p.m. and the town tree lighting at dusk.



Villa St. Auxiliary Light Up A Life Ceremony and Reading will begin at 4 p.m. in the Villa Wellness/Activity room. After the ceremony they’ll have coffee and cookies. All are invited. Your gift of $5 per name will light a bulb on the Light Up A Life Tree. You may donate in memory of or in honor of that special someone. Envelopes may be picked up at the Villa/Summit or call Tamara Parkin at 281-9723 or email tamara.parkin@bhshealth.org for more info.



CHS Classic Noel Music Concert will be held with a dinner beginning at 6 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the evening are $20 and is catered by Drafts Sports Bar & Grill. Get your tickets at the CHS school office, Montague’s Flower Shop, Crookston Floral or from CHS Choir and Orchestra students.





Monday, December 9



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



Harry Potter Escape Room will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library for teens and adults. Find the clues and solve the codes to escape Azkaban. Session 1 is from 5-5:45 p.m. and Session 2 is from 6-6:45 p.m. Call the library to sign up at 281-4522.



ECFE Daddy and Me Class will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School for kids ages birth to five and their parents.



Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.



Crookston Masonic Lodge will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Lodge plus a lasagna dinner will precede at 6:45 p.m.





Tuesday, December 10



Polk County Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center. A budget hearing will be held at 6 p.m. that night.



ECFE Unplug and Play will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for ages birth to kindergarten at Washington School in the gym.



VFW Post 1902 and Auxiliary Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Crookston VFW.



Concert Pianist Brayden Drevlow to perform “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. at UMC in Evergreen Hall lobby. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. This event is free and open to the public.



Crookston Chapter No. 137 Order of the Eastern Star will meet at 7 p.m. with a pizza supper preceded at 6:15 p.m. This will be the final meeting until March 2020. Every member is invited to attend.



CHS Boys Hockey will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Wednesday, Dec 11



Crookston Rotary Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



WOW: What’s On Wednesday will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Recreate your selfie as a Minecraft character. This event is for kids ages 7-12.





Thursday, December 12



Foot Care Clinics will be held at 8:30 a.m. on December 12 and 30 at the Golden Link Senior Center. A fee of $20 is charged per client and foot soaks and nail trimming are provided. Call 281-3072 for an appointment.



Northern Sky Bank Holiday Open House will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the bank. There will be refreshments and a chance to visit with staff.



Santa is coming to Choice Therapy and will be there from 3-6 p.m. with refreshments, door prizes, free gifts, crafts, and photos. The event is free.



RiverView Health CPR Class will be held at 6 p.m. at the Home Care Building at 721 South Minnesota Street. Cost is $45 for those needing certification and free for those that don’t. For more info or to register, call 281-9405.



CHS Wrestling will face Thief River Falls at 7 p.m. at CHS.



CHS Girls Hockey will face Detroit Lakes at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Friday, December 13



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Augustana University (SD) at 5:30 p.m. at UMC.



Community Christmas Food Basket Packing will begin at 6 p.m. at the Crookston Armory. Delivery of the baskets will begin at 8:30 a.m. the next morning, Dec. 14 at the Armory.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Augustana University (SD) at 7:30 p.m. at UMC.





Saturday, December 14



VFW Post 1902 Holiday Bake Sale, Craft Fair and Vendor Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW. To reserve a table, contact Paula Lundgren at vfw1902pml@outlook.com.



CHS Wrestling Tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. at CHS. Participating teams include Hawley, Hillsboro, Lake Park Audubon, Mahnomen/Waubun, New York Mills, Park Rapids Area, Red Lake County Central, Roseau, United North Central, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis, and West Central Area.



Just for Kix Winter Show will begin at 1 p.m. at Crookston High School. Tickets at the door are $7 for adults, $5 for students and free for ages 5 and younger.



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Wayne State College at 3:30 p.m. at UMC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Wayne State College at 5:30 p.m. at UMC.



9th Annual Christmas Concert in the Hafslo Church at the Polk County Museum will begin a 7:30 p.m. with a carols sing-a-long followed by the UMC String Ensemble at 8 p.m. and featuring the UMC Concert Choir. Free admission though a freewill offering will be taken on behalf of the UMC Choir. A reception will follow in the museum auditorium with Christmas goodies and beverages. The event is sponsored by the Polk County Historical Society.





Monday, December 16



Crookston Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



CHS Wrestling Scrimmage will begin at 6:30 p.m. at CHS. Participating teams include Badger/Greenbush/Middle River, Bemidji, Fertile-Beltrami, Fosston, Hillsboro, Moorhead, Red Lake County Central, Roseau, and Thief River Falls.





Tuesday, December 17



CHEDA Board Meeting will be held at 7 a.m. at Valley Tech Park.



Fair Farm Rental Agreement Meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. at UMC in the NWROC Youngquist Auditorium. For more info, contact Nathan Hulinsky at 320-203-6104 or email huli0013@umn.edu.



Cookie Decorating will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Get in the holiday spirit and join library staff for a winter-themed storytime followed by decorating cookies. All ages are welcome and hot cocoa will be provided.



Crookston Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



RiverView Recovery Center Presentation by Nathaniel Espinoza will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Care and Share in Crookston. Hear about his struggles with addiction and how he has transformed. For more info, call 281-9511.



CHS GIrls Basketball will face Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



CHS GIrls Hockey will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Wednesday, Dec 18



RiverView Auxiliary Collective Goods Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday in Meeting Room 1.



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.





Thursday, December 19



Christmas at the Cobblestone will be held from 5-9 p.m. with cookies, cocoa and more at the hotel.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Saturday, December 21



CHS GIrls Hockey will face International Falls at 2 p.m. at the CSC.



Hockey Alumni Scrimmages for alum of CHS, Cathedral and The Mount will begin at 2:30 p.m. with classes 2009-2019 Odd vs Even. Game 2 will be played at 4p.m. with 2008 and older. Game 3 at 5:30 p.m. with Pirate Girls vs girls alumni. Game 4 at 7 p.m. with Pirate Boys vs. boys alumni. Cost is $10 which includes a social at the Eagles Club after at 9 p.m. with the Johnny Holm Band. Make checks to “Pirate Hockey” and mail to Steve Biermaier at P.O. Box 496, Crookston, MN 56716, or register online at steve.biermaierchiro@midconetwork.com. Proceeds go to the CHS Pirate Hockey program.





Sunday, December 22



Cakes and Carols Pancake Brunch Fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fertile Community Center to help send 20 individuals on a mission trip to Hogar de Vida in Guatamala this spring. Freewill donations accepted.





Friday, December 27



CHS GIrls Hockey Tournament will be held at 5 p.m. vs. Jamestown at the CSC.





Saturday, December 28



CHS GIrls Hockey Tournament will be held at 2 p.m. vs. Grand Forks at the CSC.





Monday, December 30



Harry Potter Breakout Puzzle will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library. The soceror’s stone is missing, so help solve clues to find the codes to break into the locked box in this escape room style game for kids ages 7-12.





Thursday, January 2



CHS GIrls Hockey will face Devils Lake at 7 p.m. at the CSC.



CHS Boys Basketball will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Thursday, January 23



Car Seat Check-Up Events with Safe Kids of Grand Forks and Altru Health System will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at Brost Chevrolet in Crookston. Other 2020 dates include April 23, July 23 and October 22.





Friday, February 7



Ice Buster Daze: Indoor Ice Fishing Tournament fundraiser for Ox Cart Days will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the VFW Post 1902 upstairs. There will be a meal, kids area with games, prizes and indoor tournament. Tickets available soon.





Saturday, February 8



Ice Buster Daze 2020 will begin with a breakfast at the Crookston Masonic Lodge on Robert Street from 7-11 a.m. followed by the ice fishing tournament on the Red Lake River at Central Park from 1-4 p.m. The meal and prizes will be held at the VFW Post 1902 upstairs after the tournament. Tickets available soon.





Monday, August 17



Ox Cart Days 2020 will be held August 17-23 throughout Crookston. Save the date and view the preliminary schedule at www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.