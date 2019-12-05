The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) 2019 construction program has come to a conclusion.

Statewide, the 2019 road and bridge program included 221 projects and totaled $1.1 billion.

Locally, in District 8, the 2019 construction program delivered 10 construction projects for approximately $34.6 million. District 8 encompasses 12 counties including: Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine.

For the second year in a row, late starts due to April blizzards, and postponements due to large amounts of rainfall, brought challenges to contractors and construction crews.

“In spite of the weather, it was a successful construction season,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, District 8 assistant district engineer of construction. “We were able to complete two bridge projects, three resurfacing projects, two reduced conflict intersections, numerous accessibility improvements, installation of a living snow fence, districtwide striping and several culvert repair projects.”

Three projects started in 2019 are two-year projects scheduled to be completed in 2020:

• U.S. Highway 12 – reconstruction of four blocks of U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 22 through downtown Litchfield.

• U.S. Highway 12 – realignment of U.S. Highway 12 and reconstruction of Highway 40, including two new bridges, to facilitate a new rail line (Willmar Wye) on the west side of Willmar.

• Highway 91 – resurfacing of Highway 91 from the Nobles /Murray county line to Russell, plus bridge replacement, culvert repair and sidewalk improvements in Lake Wilson.

Projects started or completed during the 2019 program:

• Highway 14 – resurfaced and sealed Highway 14 from Fourth Street in Tracy to County Road 7 in Revere, to include culvert, guard rail, turn lane and pedestrian improvements in Walnut Grove to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

• Highways 19 and 71 in Redwood Falls – construction of a continuous two-way left-turn lane from Cook Street to Patton Street, as well as the addition of a new signal system, replacement of two signal systems and many ADA improvements. The majority of this project was completed in 2018 and carried over to 2019 due to cold weather.

• Highway 4 and Highway 55 – reconstructed and improved Highway 4 between I-94 and Highway 55 in Stearns and Kandiyohi counties (a shared project led by District 3).

• Highway 4 – resurfaced 12 miles of Highway 4 from U.S. Highway 12 to Highway 55.

• Highway 23 – completed construction of a reduced conflict intersection in Marshall at Lyon Street that began in 2018 but was continued into 2019 due to cold weather.

• Highway 23 – constructed a reduced conflict intersection in Marshall at County Road 7.

• Highway 23 – installed a living snow fence at the Highway 23 and County Road 7 intersection in Marshall.

• Highway 40 – began replacement of the bridge over Lac qui Parle Lake west of Milan. This project was challenged by weather and high water levels and will be carried over into 2020.

• Highway 67 – replaced two bridges with a single concrete box culvert over Boiling Spring Creek north of Echo.

• Highway 68 – replaced the bridge over Lazarus Creek west of Canby.

• Highway 119 – resurfaced Highway 119 from Highway 40 to U.S. Highway 12 (shared project led by District 4).

• U.S. Highway 75 and Highway 68 – resurfaced U.S. Highway 75 from Ivanhoe to Canby, plus ADA improvements in Canby.

• Striping improvements and culvert repairs were made on several highways throughout the district.

For project maps and more detailed information on the 2019 construction program, visit the MNDOT Web site at www.mndot.gov.