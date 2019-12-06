Eagles win one, lose one.

Coach Kristen Faber said her Eagles girls hockey team had a slow start in their game at Waconia on Nov. 25, but battled through and came out with the big 6-1 win. “The girls were able to put a couple pucks in, within a few minute span, to put the game away,” she said.

Scoring for the Eagles in the first period was Molly Scheid, assisted by Morgan Klein.

In the second period, the Eagles scored two more goals before Waconia scored a short handed goa, answered by one more from the Eagles. Scoring for the Eagles were Brooke Arneson, unassisted; McKenna Strong, assisted by Maddie O’Connor; and Julia Helget, assisted by Steffl.

O’Connor scored two more in the third, assisted by Steffl on the first, and Strong on the second.

Despite the snowstorm that cancelled many area sporting events, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons made it to New Ulm on Tuesday, Nov. 26. It was a scoreless regulation time game, with the Eagles outshooting the Dragons 45-25 overall. But the Dragons got one in overtime for the 1-0 win.

Seventh grade Eagles’ goalie, Ava Brennan, had 44 saves in the game.

The Eagle girls head into a long home streak, hosting Worthington on Dec. 3, Marshall on Dec. 5, Faribault on Dec. 7, Fairmont on Dec. 12, and Waseca on Dec. 17.