Early Childhood Family Education and Head Start in Crookston recently held Grandparents Night at Washington School. The theme was "The More we get Together, The Happier we'll be. Grandma, Grandpa, and me!"

There were 6 stations for the children and families to explore. 1. Playdough Table 2. Reading musical books 3. Dancing to music with ribbons and scarves 4. Decorate and take a homemade tambourine 5. Sensory table filled with colorful rice 6. Music making station with real instruments.