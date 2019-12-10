Departing city administrator not in attendance at the Dec. 9 council meeting.

With City Administrator Shannon Stassen's tenure with the City of Crookston ending after almost six years - his separation agreement with the City takes effect Dec. 10 - some City officials and city council members had kind words for him as a person and for his performance as administrator at Monday evening's council meeting.

Stassen was not in attendance.

Leading off was longtime Public Works Director Pat Kelly, who offered perhaps the most poignant thoughts on Stassen as an administrator and as a person, and also the most pointed words in regards to Stassen’s departure.

“I thank Shannon for his years of service. He’s an excellent administrator who only thought about what’s best for the City of Crookston and its citizens. He is their number one cheerleader and intends to stay that way,” Kelly said. “I’m very disappointed he’s leaving, to be quite honest.”

Ward 4 Council Member Don Cavalier echoed Kelly, saying he knows Stassen and worked with him at the University of Minnesota Crookston, back when Stassen coached the Golden Eagles football team. “He’s one of the most honest and personable persons I’ve known,” Cavalier said. “I hate to see him go, but he has other things on his mind.”

Ward 3 Council Member Clayton Briggs said it was an “honor” to work with Stassen over the past five years.

Presiding Mayor Dale Stainbrook added that Stassen will be “dearly” missed. “He bleeds Crookston and still does,” Stainbrook said. “I wish him all the best.”

After years of clashes with CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth, Stassen in November said if changes weren’t made regarding Hoiseth and CHEDA then he wanted a separation agreement of his own. Stassen and the council subsequently negotiated an agreement that will have Stassen receiving six months salary and benefits, continuing until June 2020.