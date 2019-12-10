In July 2019, Amy Braun opened River Valley Floral and Paintings in Redwood Falls.

Braun, who had already seen success with stores in New Ulm and Sleepy Eye, said she opted to make the move to her new community to be closer to her family.

“I wanted a fresh start,” said Braun.

So, she closed the other two locations and moved everything to the new store along Mill Street on the south edge of the community.

Braun has been involved in the business since 2013, having started working for the previous owner as a part-time employee while she was in nursing school. Soon after she started that part-time job, Braun admitted she fell in love with it, quit school and starting working full time.

When the owners decided to sell, Braun took the chance and bought them out and has seen success as a small-town business owner.

River Valley Floral and Paintings offers a wide variety of items from fresh cut flowers and flower arrangements to collectibles as well as decorations.

“We are a full-service floral shop,” said Braun, adding there are arrangements available for every occasion.

Flowers are available through River Valley Floral and Paintings for all occasions from weddings and funerals to birthday parties and religious events, such as confirmations.

River Valley Floral and Paintings also offers seasonal items (of course, that includes Christmas), and she offers custom shirts and onesies, which Braun said has become her biggest seller.

Through River Valley Floral and Paintings, Braun said she offers paint parties and does some custom painting work.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Braun said in her first few months of business things have been going very well, adding the community has been very supportive. She said as time has gone on business has been picking up. Word is getting out about the new store in the community.

Braun said she likes the location of her store, adding there is always traffic on the road.

Braun said she offers free delivery to the Redwood area, as well as to several Renville County communities.

One can contact Braun to learn more about River Valley Floral and Paintings at (507) 217-9386. Information is also available on the River Valley Floral and Paintings Facebook Page. Of course, Braun would love for people to just stop by and check out all that her store has to offer.

Braun and husband, Adam, have a daughter named Macy.

Braun said she is happy that she made the move to Redwood Falls and looks forward to serving the needs of the community.