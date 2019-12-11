Minnesota State University Moorhead will award degrees to more than 500 students during its fall commencement program Thursday, Dec. 19 in the university’s Nemzek Fieldhouse.

The 1 p.m. ceremony also includes about 170 graduate students.

MSU Moorhead alumna Dayna Del Val, who earned a degree in theatre, will be the commencement speaker. As president and CEO of The Arts Partnership, Del Val has transformed The Arts Partnership into a dynamic, responsive, arts advocacy powerhouse, growing the organization by more than 200 percent. She is also a professional stage and commercial actor, saying she uses her theatre degree every day to advocate for the arts across the metro. In 2018, Del Val received the Emerging Leader award from the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations.

Commencement will be streamed live online at www.mnstate.edu/registrar/graduation/

Among the graduates are the following Crookston students:

• Brooke Bergeron, Crookston - Criminal Justice (BA), Political Science (BA)

• Alyssa Goelzer, Crookston - Photojournalism (BS)

• Elisa Samuelson, Crookston - Social Work (BSW)