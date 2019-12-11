As City of Redwood Falls leaders continue to develop the policies and procedures for Ordinance 66, which addresses the inflow and infiltration inspection process, some revisions to the process were presented to the city council during its Dec. 3 meeting.

According to Jim Doering, city public works project coordinator, the public works committee met Nov. 25 to talk about the ordinance and as a result of that meeting presented recommendations to the city council.

One of the recommendations was to alter the sump pump inspection process. Under the initial ordinance only those with a sump pump installed would receive a free inspection.

However, it was determined that the best way to proceed is to also allow those who do not have sump pumps the option of having a city inspection conducted free of charge through the televising of that infrastructure.

Doering added, property owners will still have the option of securing a private party to do either inspection, but that will be at their own cost.

The public works committee also discussed the smoke test process, and as part of that dialogue brought up the idea of televising the connections in the community.

Doering said there has been some uncertainty among residents of the efficiency of the results from a smoke test. He added the recent weather-related variables have also hampered that process.

As a result, the committee recommended that the process be altered to now include the televising of all sanitary sewer services in the city at the city’s expense.

When asked, Doering said moving away from smoke testing to the televising process may take longer than anticipated, but the committee felt that was a more effective way to conduct the inspections.

The council approved the process changes.

In other action during its meeting, the city council:

• Approved the water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer rates for 2020. According to Missi Meyer, city director of finance and administrative services, the city had DGR conduct a rate study, and it recommended an increase in the rates being charged.

The new base charge rates are: $12.14 per meter per month for water and $10.33 per month for sanitary sewer. The usage charge for 2020 will be $5.80 per 100 cubic feet of water and $3.34 per 100 cubic feet of sanitary sewer water. The storm sewer utility charge will be $9.08 per month per one residential equivalency factor.

• Approved the final pay request for the south substation switchgear replacement project at $29,013.83. According to Chuck Heins, public utilities superintendent, the total contract price for the project is $580,276.66, which is less than the original bid of $605,830.

• Approved the final pay reimbursement in the amount of $12,476.79 to Allied Blacktop Company for the 2019 deal coat improvement project. The final contract price for this work was $249,535.85.

• Certified and adopted the DNR water supply plan.