Alfred “Al” Hendrickson, 91, of Sacred Heart, surrounded by his family, went into the hands of Jesus on Friday, December 6, 2019. His memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 14th at Hawk Creek Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Opdal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Renville County Hospice.

Alfred O. Hendrickson was born on October 31, 1928 on a farm near Hancock, Minnesota, the only son of Hendrick and Thea (Nelson) Hendrickson. Al was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church near Hancock. He attended country school. Al was a mechanic for ten years with MidContinent Airlines who eventually merged with Braniff International Airways. He bought an airplane to build up flight hours and obtain his license for commercial airlines. Al received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Navy in May of 1951 and an Honorable Discharge from the United States Air Force in October of 1957. He began working for Braniff on July 16, 1956, as a co-pilot. Al was united in marriage to Jean Strandjord on March 4, 1961, at Opdal Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. To this union three children were born: Andrea Jean, Eric Jon, and Anita Marie. Al was a member of Hawk Creek Lutheran Church in rural Sacred Heart.

Al flew throughout the world on various airplanes- DC3, DC6, BAC111, Convair, DC7-C, Boeing 707-800 and 727, until his retirement from Braniff in April of 1982. He ended his flying career flying three winters with Sun Country Airlines.

Al had three careers in his lifetime; mechanic, pilot and farmer. After purchasing a farm in rural Sacred Heart in 1975, Al and Jean moved their family back to their roots and have never regretted their move to “the farm”. Al delighted in his family, was a keen observer of the clouds and weather, enjoying the change of seasons and life on the farm. He liked to hear people laugh and tell jokes and had an infectious smile. In their later years, Al and Jean enjoyed their rides in the beautiful changing countryside and the Minnesota River Valley.

Al is loved and missed by his wife, Jean, and three children: Andrea (and David) Hamre; Eric (and Danette) Hendrickson all of Sacred Heart, Anita (and Lance) Bagstad of Park Rapids; seven grandchildren: Karl (and Christine) Hamre, Laura Jean (and Mitchell) Agre, Benjemin Hendrickson, Rebecca Hendrickson, Isabel Bagstad, Gabriel Bagstad, Amelia Bagstad; three great-grandchildren: Lincoln Andrew and Eleanor Sue Hamre, Savannah Jean Agre; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Vivian (and Ray) Valnes, Lorraine (and Arnold) Naig and Delores (and Bob) Strom, and several nephews. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home. www.hafh.org