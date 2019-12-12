With a new Board at the helm, the Granite Falls American Legion is looking forward to several changes. In addition to renovations in both the upstairs and downstairs areas, the Legion is also looking to host a wider variety of events. They’re even changing up the menu and working to offer more menu opportunities for their patrons. The Legion leadership is also looking to make improvements in the kitchen area. But all of this comes on the heels of several recent projects - including reshingling the roof and replacing the upstairs floor.

But all of this change comes with a hefty price tag - something newly elected Commander Matt Martin is well aware of. So, in an effort to boost donations, the Legion is launching a new fundraising drive in which veterans (or local residents with either a veteran parent or veteran grandparent) can ‘purchase’ a ceiling tile and customize it with information about their veteran.

Martin said that tiles could be purchased starting at $100, and that all the money raised by the fundraiser would be put directly towards projects to improve the Legion. The tiles are customized by DC Signs Embroidery & Screen Printing based out of Montevideo and contain details about where the veteran served, for how long, and their role to the American Legion.